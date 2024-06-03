Practice lands debut project in the country

Heatherwick_Nodeul IslandR2_Levitation_CREDIT_MIR

Source: MIR

Nodeul Island

Heatherwick studio has won an international design competition to redevelop a South Korean island in Seoul. 

Titled “Soundscape”, the scheme will transform Nodeul island with a new public park and is Heatherwick’s first commission in South Korea to reach the construction stage.

Heatherwick Studio_Nodeul Island_TheNewGateofSeoul_CREDIT_MIR

Source: MIR

Nodeul Island at night

First constructed by the Japanese colonial administraion in 1917, the artificial island will be redeveloped to include an arts centre, public beach, events podium, 1.2km skywalk and raised islets. 

>See also: Heatherwick’s New York landmark to return with suicide prevention measures

The scheme, will also host musical performances and art events. 

Heatherwick’s appointment follows a year of consultations, exhibitions and a voting process to select a winner. 

Heatherwick_Nodeul IslandR2_Gateway_CREDIT_MIR

Source: MIR

Nodeul Island at a distance

Thomas Heatherwick, founder and design director at Heatherwick Studio said: “Nodeul Island is an amazing excuse to escape and embrace the city of Seoul. In this hyper-digital time, when many people feel an increasing sense of loneliness and isolation, we want to make a hyper-physical place that connects Seoulites with nature, with culture, and with each other.”

In March this year, Heatherwick won its first South American project which would deliver a new building for a university in Columbia.

Heatherwick_Nodeul IslandR2_Waterside_CREDIT_MIR

Source: MIR

Waterside at Nodeul Island

 

 

Topics