Heatherwick studio has won an international design competition to redevelop a South Korean island in Seoul.

Titled “Soundscape”, the scheme will transform Nodeul island with a new public park and is Heatherwick’s first commission in South Korea to reach the construction stage.

First constructed by the Japanese colonial administraion in 1917, the artificial island will be redeveloped to include an arts centre, public beach, events podium, 1.2km skywalk and raised islets.

The scheme, will also host musical performances and art events.

Heatherwick’s appointment follows a year of consultations, exhibitions and a voting process to select a winner.

Thomas Heatherwick, founder and design director at Heatherwick Studio said: “Nodeul Island is an amazing excuse to escape and embrace the city of Seoul. In this hyper-digital time, when many people feel an increasing sense of loneliness and isolation, we want to make a hyper-physical place that connects Seoulites with nature, with culture, and with each other.”

In March this year, Heatherwick won its first South American project which would deliver a new building for a university in Columbia.