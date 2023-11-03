Plans for a new library by Hawkins Brown and Schmidt Hammer Lassen have been unveiled by Manchester Metropolitan University.

The scheme in the middle of the city is set to replace the current library at All Saints on Oxford Road.

The university said: “The project will create a library fit for the 21st century and is a central part of the University’s strategy to deliver excellent education for its students, and research that makes a difference to the community and world.”

It will feature digitally enabled teaching and research facilities, break-out spaces and a new home for the Manchester Poetry Library.

Hawkins Brown partner Christopher Seviour said: “We were very conscious of designing a ‘living library’ where the book collection is only one of many services offered so that it gives students a reason to stay on campus and make the most out of their university experience.”

If the scheme gets the green light, work is expected to start next year ahead of completion in 2028.