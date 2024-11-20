Full screen in popup Previous

Next Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow 1/4 show caption

Hassell has completed the final phase of the Adam Smith Business School for the University of Glasgow, delivering a 11,500m2 facility that integrates teaching, research, and professional services.

The Adam Smith Business School is named after the renowned economist and university alumnus. The new building provides a hub for postgraduate research and teaching, supporting the university’s goal of fostering interdisciplinary collaboration.

Located within the Gilmorehill campus, the six-storey building is part of a broader redevelopment of the university’s West End location, and is the fourth major project in the university’s £1 billion campus redevelopment.

Designed with a masonry façade that is intended to harmonise with its historic surroundings, Hassell has sought to balance modern interiors with a civic architectural presence. Its layout includes a central atrium that connects three distinct zones dedicated to research, teaching, and collaborative activities.

John O’Mara, principal at Hassell, said: “Embracing Adam Smith’s legacy, the new school fosters industry-academic collaborations and propels research and innovation, amplifying the university’s role as a leading global business hub.”

The building is positioned as a gateway to the university and features two main entrances: one facing the city and the other the central campus. Internally, the building’s design prioritises interaction and accessibility, with light-filled, flexible spaces aimed at promoting informal engagement.

The school’s central “Hothouse” space facilitates industry events and student-led initiatives such as workshops and entrepreneurial activities.

Professor Eleanor Shaw, head of the Adam Smith Business School, described the facility as “a beautiful, light open space that offers many opportunities for delivering excellent learning experiences for our students and collaborative, welcoming offices, meeting rooms, and spaces for our staff and external partners.”