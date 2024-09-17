Proposals set to be sent in to Birmingham planners by end of year

Grimshaw has tweaked its plans for the £600m station that is set to becomes HS2’s main transport hub in Birmingham.

HS2 said revised plans for Curzon Street station will go into city planners by the end of the year.

The rail project said the revisions, which have been drawn up in collaboration with Arcadis and WSP, are designed “to enhance the passenger experience, accessibility and internal layout” of the station.

Proposals include additional cycle parking; rainfall capture in planted areas, with landscaping, lighting, paving and seating spaces; better accessibility at pedestrian entrances; and revisions to the internal layout of the eastern concourse which allows passengers to change platforms without leaving the ticketed area.

Earthworks began at the site earlier this year with main construction work set to begin next year. The main contractor on the job is a joint venture between Mace and Spanish firm Dragados.