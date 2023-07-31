Office block to be extended and refurbished to provide laboratory space

Plans by Scott Brownrigg to convert an office block in Canary Wharf into life sciences space have been given the green light.

Tower Hamlets council has voted to approve proposals to refurbish and extend 17 Columbus Courtyard for LS Estates on behalf of Oaktree Capital Management.

The scheme will provide 200,000 sq ft of laboratory-enabled space, a new reception area, cafe and public realm.

Much of the building’s existing fabric will be retained under the plans, while its floor slabs will be adapted to meet laboratory requirements.

The scheme is the latest in an emerging life sciences cluster in Canary Wharf. Government-owned genomic health pioneer Genomics England, Barts Health NHS Trust, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, Medical Defence Union, General Pharmaceutical Council and NHS Transformation are all established in the area.

A 23-storey life sciences tower designed by KPF for Canary Wharf Group and Kadans Science Partner was also approved this month.