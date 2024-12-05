News

Green light for £2bn Edinburgh city extension

By 2024-12-05T11:11:00

West Town CGI - Street View lr

Local developer Drum Property Group’s 7,000-home scheme granted unanimous approval by council

Edinburgh council has unanimously approved outline plans by 7N Architects for a 7,000-home extension to the Scottish capital which is one of the city’s largest residential developments in decades.

The £2bn West Town masterplan is being developed by local property investor Drum Property Group, which is now putting together a series of detailed applications for each phase of the scheme.

