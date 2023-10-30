Scheme will see redevelopment of 1970s building and creation of 11 new homes

Full screen in popup Previous

Next GPAD's proposals for Temple Fortune Health Centre GPAD's proposals for Temple Fortune Health Centre Temple Fortune Health Centre in north London Source: Google Maps Temple Fortune Health Centre occupies a triangular plot on Temple Fortune Lane Ground-floor plan of GPAD's Temple Fortune Health Centre proposals Second-floor plan of GPAD's Temple Fortune Health Centre proposals 1/6 show caption

Architect GPAD has secured planning approval for the redevelopment of a 1970s doctors’ surgery in north London for replacement with a new health centre and 11 new homes.

The practice’s proposals for Temple Fortune Health Centre will deliver a new four-storey building with a basement. It will house a 574sq m NHS medical facility with five two-bedroom flats and six three-bedroom flats on its upper floors.

GPAD’s design for the site in Temple Fortune Lane also features extensive greening, including a roof garden. The building’s basement will feature parking for 17 cars and amenity space.

Recommending the proposals for approval at a Barnet Council committee meeting last week, planning officers said the scheme would “contribute positively” to local character and distinctiveness of the Hampstead Garden Suburb Conservation Area.

Temple Fortune Health Centre said its current building was neither inclusive or accessible and did not meet modern healthcare standards.

Show Fullscreen

GPAD managing director Charles Bettes said creating new homes for Barnet to fund the redevelopment of the health centre – at the same time as fitting in with the local surroundings – was an essential part of the project brief.

“The clients wanted a highly functional building that allows them to continue to care for the community they have worked in for a long time and generate value to pay for the works through residential space,” he said.

“We wanted to meet this dual-use brief, whilst providing a building that recognises the textured and leafy nature of the context and makes a positive contribution to the local community.”

Show Fullscreen

GPAD said its proposals responded to the heritage of the area at the same time as being “clearly contemporary”.

Development manager for the project is ACRE; planning consultant is MJP Planning; landscape architect is John Davies Landscaping.