Drawn up by Populous for US entertainment firm MSG, Stratford scheme has attracted hundreds of objectors

Full screen in popup Previous

Next The spherical façade of the 21,500-seat venue will be entirely covered in triangular LED panels 1/2 show caption

Michael Gove has thrown a spanner in the works for Populous’ MSG Sphere in Stratford, issuing a directive to temporarily pause the scheme’s planning progress.

The move, similar to the one which stopped the redevelopment of the ITV studios building on London’s South Bank in its tracks last spring and led to it being called in, raises the prospect of a public inquiry into the controversial plans for the 90m-tall ball-shaped concert venue, which were approved by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) last March despite fierce opposition.

The Article 31 holding directive, issued by the levelling up secretary, temporarily prevents the LLDC and mayor of London from signing off the proposals and gives Gove the opportunity to call in the plans under Section 77 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.

The scheme had passed a second planning hurdle last month when the LLDC voted to allow the display of advertising on the spherical façade of the 21,500-seat venue, which will be entirely covered in triangular LED panels, though it was still awaiting the approval of London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Opponents of the proposals – who include 850 residents and opposition groups as well as AEG, the owners of the O2 Arena venue in nearby North Greenwich – say the LED panels, which will show videos and advertising from dawn until late in the evening, will create light pollution for residents, and claim that there is no need for the venue.

AEG has previously called the proposed LED screen “wholly unprecedented in scale” and the developer, Madison Square Garden Company (MSG), has admitted that there remains a “residual degree of uncertainty” about the impact of the advertisements because the “precise nature of the digital display is unprecedented”.

West Ham MP Lyn Brown, another opponent of the scheme, tweeted: “Michael Gove has now issued a legal notice and I’m hoping he’ll act.

“The undemocratic LLDC steamrolled all local elected opposition, so it’s only right to take the final decision out of their hands.”

The building would occupy a 1.9ha triangular site between railway lines next to the Westfield shopping centre and close to the London stadium, which was also designed by Populous.

MSG confirmed last week that its Lucy Watson will be stepping down as head of MSG Spheres in London and Las Vegas, where another spherical music venue is under construction.

Building understands that delivery of the Sphere is likely to be carried out as construction management scheme, with McLaren, Sir Robert McAlpine and Mace having thrown their hats into the ring already. The existing project team contains planning consultant DP9, M&E engineer Me, acoustic engineer Arup and cost consultant RLB.

Last year Building revealed that Ian Feast, former COO of the Battersea Power Station Development Company, was leaving to head up delivery of the Sphere. At the same time, McAlpine’s director of strategy, Grant Findlay, left to join MSG as well and is also working on the Sphere.

An MSG Sphere London spokesperson said: “MSG is pleased with the progress our planning application is making. We always expected the government to take the opportunity to review our application for MSG Sphere London and their formal notice has absolutely no impact on our plans in any way.

“MSG Sphere will bring unique entertainment experiences to London and deliver many cultural and economic benefits, including creating thousands of jobs and generating billions of pounds for the local, London and UK economy.”