Hybrid planning application for phase one to be submitted this summer with construction set to start in 2026

The developer behind the £6bn redevelopment of Earl’s Court has revealed fresh images of the first phase of the scheme and announced that construction will start on site in 2026.

Maccreanor Lavington, Sheppard Robson, dRMM and Serie are the architects behind the plans for more than 1,000 new homes designed for a joint venture between Delancey, the Dutch pension fund manager APG and Transport for London (TfL). The trio said it will submit a hybrid planning application for this first phase of the redevelopment by the summer.

The homes will be for rent and to buy for students, families, workers and later living, as well as a 4.5 acre park, Table Park, an office building and a cultural venue.

The detailed half of the hybrid application will be submitted to the Royal Borough and Kensington and Chelsea for Warwick Crescent, which has been designed by Maccreanor Lavington and will provide 200 homes for sale and around 100 affordable homes.

A separate application will be submitted to Hammersmith and Fulham council for Empress Place and Aisgill Gardens, which will include 290 homes for sale, 180 affordable homes and roughly 680 student rooms.

Serie is the architect of the 31-storey Empress Place building that will provide purpose-built student accommodation. Sheppard Robson has designed a 42-storey building which will provide 290 homes for sale, while a 17-storey building designed by dRMM, Aisgill Gardens, will include 180 affordable homes.

Overall, the redevelopment will deliver 4,000 homes over three initial phases with phase one starting in 2026. The second phase of the scheme will built between 2029 and 2034, and the third phase will be constructed between 2032 and 2038.

In November, the developers announced changes to the masterplan, which included reducing the height of the towers in the designs and cutting the number of homes from 4,500 to 4,000.