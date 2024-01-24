Greenville County Administration Building is at heart of planned 16ha redevelopment in South Carolina

Greenville County Administration Building, by Foster & Partners

Foster & Partners has completed a landmark civic centre for Greenville County, in South Carolina, in what is the first phase of a planned 16ha redevelopment.

The Greenville County Administration Building was commissioned in 2018 and has reportedly come with a US$65m price tag – £51m at current exchange rates.

The four-storey building, which has more than 23,000sq m of space, can accommodate around 500 staff.

Fosters said the structure had been designed to “maximise” transparency with a glass curtain wall that symbolically removes the boundary between the public and officials.

The County Administration Building’s two office blocks are connected by a shaded public plaza and a footbridge at level three.

Staff get to work from light-flooded offices that look out over natural surroundings. The building also features vast communal lobby spaces.

Nigel Dancey, Foster & Partners’ head of studio, said the hub would serve as a new focal point for the county, which has a population of around 500,000.

“The building will make a significant contribution to Greenville County, acting as a place for local people to meet in serene natural surroundings,” he said.

“The overhanging roof converges to create a shaded plaza, with crisp edges that accentuate the building’s unique form.”

Fosters said warm-coloured metal cladding had been chosen for the building to reflect the “earthy tones” and historic use of brick masonry in Greenville County, while the site’s perimeter profile had been designed to “accentuate the linearity” of the façade system.

The project features a large public area where the county’s Veterans Memorial Wall has been relocated. A new fountain is also due to be installed.

The wider masterplan for the County Square redevelopment has been drawn up by RocaPoint Partners, and envisages more than 278,700sq m of office, retail, hotel and residential space.

RocaPoint values the project at US$1.1bn (£864m).