RIBA has unveiled the three finalists for its prestigious 2024 International Prize, highlighting projects in Germany, Spain, and China.

The shortlisted buildings – Jacoby Studios in Germany by David Chipperfield Architects Berlin, Modulus Matrix in Spain by Peris + Toral Arquitectes, and the Lianzhou Museum of Photography in China by O-office Architects – represent innovative approaches to design and community impact.

The RIBA International Prize, established in 2015, honours buildings that demonstrate visionary thinking, originality, and a commitment to users and communities.

RIBA President Muyiwa Oki said, “The conservation of the planet’s resources and the provision of the best housing in which people can grow and thrive remain two of the central concerns of architects around the world.

“From a timber-framed social housing building with an inventive use of space, to two projects focused on the repair, restoration and transformation of buildings to create new and useful space to work or participate in culture, these three inspiring projects demonstrate the ability of architecture to meet shared, global challenges head on.”

Jacoby Studios, Paderborn, Germany

Designed by David Chipperfield Architects Berlin, this project transformed a historic gothic monastery in Paderborn into an office space that sought to preserve and celebrate the original stone and brick structure while integrating modern timber and concrete elements. David Chipperfield remarked, “Our project, deeply rooted in its complex historical context, brings together fragmented elements to create a cohesive urban whole.” The jury praised its “beautiful execution in mixing repair and restoration with disciplined new-build,” presenting a model for sophisticated office design.

Modulus Matrix, Cornellà, Spain

Peris + Toral Arquitectes’ Modulus Matrix in Barcelona sought to redefine social housing with an innovative timber-frame construction that houses 85 rented units around a communal courtyard. The structure’s modular “matrix of communicating rooms” is designed to foster a strong community spirit. Co-founder Marta Peris stated, “This project proposes an alternative way of living in a matrix of undifferentiated rooms – without hierarchies, without corridors, without gender distinctions.” The jury commended its efficient use of cross-laminated timber and practical yet poetic design.

Lianzhou Museum of Photography, Lianzhou, China

O-office Architects’ Lianzhou Museum of Photography, situated in a former sugar mill, set out to revitalise the city’s historic centre with a multi-level structure around a refurbished warehouse. The design weaves galleries and community spaces with a central courtyard that reflects local culture and identity. Jianxiang He of O-office Architects emphasised, “This recognition will allow more people to understand the project’s significance to the local community as a contemporary art museum.” The jury highlighted the building’s integration into the city fabric and its balance of contemporary and traditional design.

Each project will be visited by the RIBA Grand Jury, which includes international architects and curators Lu Wenyu, Paola Antonelli, and Tosin Oshinowo.

The winner of the bi-annual award will be announced on 27 November 2024.