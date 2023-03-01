Entries have opened for this year’s Architect of the Year Awards.

The deadline for the prestigious awards is 12 May.

The AYAs are Building Design’s annual celebration of the very best work being produced by practices today. Uniquely, the trophies are awarded for a body of work, not just for an individual building.

There are 17 categories this year, including the Gold Award for “the best of the best” which is chosen from the winners of all of the categories.

The criteria for the small project category has been amended to allow architects to enter one project only. This recognises that many smaller practices find it difficult to build up a body of non residential work.

A new category, Industry Partner of the Year recognises the contribution that third parties including manufacturers and suppliers make to the work of architectural practices. The judges will be looking for innovation, effective product development and impressive metrics to demonstrate how they have helped to serve the architectural industry.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 17 October at the Brewery in London.

