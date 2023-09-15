Diverse and youthful gathering marks beginning of Muyiwa Oki’s presidency

- Home
Guests celebrate inauguration of first black and youngest ever RIBA president, writes Ben Flatman
The RIBA celebrated the inauguration of its new president, Muyiwa Oki, with an event at Portland Place last night. Guests included former RIBA presidents and a diverse group of figures from across architectural practice, education, and the wider built environment sector.
Oki, who took office on 1 September, told BD: “I’m feeling proud and honoured. Looking around at the diversity here this evening, I feel this is just the beginning. I’m also a little daunted by the history, but ready to get on with the job.”
