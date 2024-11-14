The concept design for the 12-storey scheme was developed by Hawkins\Brown, with delivery overseen by CPMG Architects

The £45 million Design and Digital Arts building at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) has completed, with design delivery led by Nottingham-based CPMG Architects. Originally conceived by Hawkins\Brown, the 12-storey building aims to position NTU as a leader in digital arts and filmmaking education.

Opened to students in September, the building houses advanced facilities including editing suites, a performance capture studio, and virtual production resources. Aimed at fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, the building is designed to support courses in fields such as film, television, animation, UX design, games design, and graphic design.

CPMG Architects, appointed in December 2021, collaborated closely with main contractor Bowmer + Kirkland to refine and implement the concept, focusing on interior redesigns to support NTU’s emphasis on digital arts.

According to Alex Walker, project lead at CPMG, the project underscores the firm’s commitment to high-quality design and collaboration: “Collaborating with a local design team to deliver an important project in our home city has been a richly rewarding experience – especially as it creates a hub of creativity for the digital leaders of the future.”

Michael Marsden, executive dean of the Nottingham School of Art & Design at Nottingham Trent University, said: “This new building pushes the boundaries, not only through the architecture and technologies used to create it, but through the courses on offer, the opportunity for collaboration, and the graduates it will produce. “It will enable NTU to become a global leader in digital arts and filmmaking education, creating a rich talent pool of young creatives who will graduate with sector-leading expertise and hands-on industry experience, and help position us, and the city as a whole, as the most innovative hotbed for digital art and design talent in the UK.”

In addition to CPMG and Bowmer + Kirkland, the project team included MEP contractor Derry Building Services, structural engineer ARUP, and facade contractor KeyClad, among others.