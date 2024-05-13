De Matos Ryan has been appointed as the lead architect for the Britten Pears Arts transformation project on the Suffolk coast.

Britten Pears Arts is a music, arts, and heritage charity operating at two historic locations: Snape Maltings and The Red House. It emerged from the determination of composer Benjamin Britten and his partner, singer Peter Pears, to ensure that everyone could enjoy and experience music.

The project is part of a three-year, £13.4 million capital programme aimed at expanding activities for the organisation’s communities and enhancing visitor experiences. £4.8 million has been raised so far, including a £750,000 grant from Arts Council England through its government-funded capital investment programme.

The development aims to improve accessibility and resilience of Britten Pears Arts’ buildings and sites, and is intended to align with the founders’ vision of making arts accessible to all. The upgrades will seek to enhance operational efficiency and offer a wider range of creative opportunities, supporting the organisation’s plans.

Key aspects of the capital programme include raising flood defences at Snape Maltings, modernising the Britten Pears Building for increased community use, upgrading Snape Maltings Concert Hall for better audience comfort and programming flexibility, and reducing carbon emissions through various sustainability measures.

Additionally, the project involves improving artist accommodation and creating new visitor facilities such as exhibition spaces at The Red House and a Discovery Centre at Snape Maltings.

Angus Morrogh-Ryan, Director of De Matos Ryan commented, “We are delighted to have been appointed to help support Britten Pears Arts as they prepare for their next chapter and continue to create a lasting legacy of music that everyone can enjoy and experience at Snape Maltings.

“We look forward to breathing new life into the wide range of their distinctive buildings and remarkable landscape”, added Morrogh-Ryan. “We seek to help broaden their creative opportunities, building on the already remarkable artistic experience whilst also improving accessibility and sustainability for future generations.

“Our driving force is delivering resilient, welcoming and joyful cultural destinations that are loved locally and recognised internationally. As Britten once said, we want our work ‘to be of use to people, to please them, to enhance their lives’.”