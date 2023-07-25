Scheme to neighbour similar facility already under construction

David Miller Architects has submitted plans to build its second life sciences block in King’s Cross.

The five-storey scheme at 4 Brandon Road would sit next door to 5-10 Brandon Road, which is currently under construction and due to complete in 2024.

Both schemes have been designed for Kadans Science Partner, the Dutch investor which is behind KPF’s 23-storey life sciences tower in Canary Wharf which received planning approval last week.

The new plans would provide flexible laboratory space and small-scale manufacturing space designed to provide “maximum adaptability” for occupiers.

It features a flexible internal layout and a structural grid designed to minimise vibration across the floor plate, allowing specialist working.

The building has also been designed for disassembly and re-use, while its heating and cooling will be served entirely by air-source heat pumps.

It is the latest development proposed for King’s Cross Knowledge Quarter’s booming life sciences sector. In May, Camden council launched a procurement process to find a development partner for Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ £500m Camley Street redevelopment, set to be the area’s largest life sciences scheme yet.

Other major projects in King’s Cross include AHMM’s £1bn research and development centre for pharmaceutical firm Merck, which was approved in 2021.