New images detailing the extensive renovation of Darlington’s historic railway station have been released, offering a clearer view of the transformation set to take place as part of a £140 million redevelopment project.

The project, led by a collaboration between AECOM, BAM, Network Rail, the Tees Valley Combined Authority, Darlington Borough Council, and LNER, aims to restore and modernise the station while preserving its Victorian heritage. The newly unveiled visualisations highlight how the station will retain its iconic Victorian roof while integrating contemporary features designed to meet the needs of modern passengers.

Key aspects of the redesign include the construction of a new footbridge, which will link two additional platforms to the refurbished entrance hall and provide previously unseen views of the station’s historic clocktower. The renovation will also involve the removal of a 1970s travel centre building, revealing the original Victorian brickwork in the booking hall.

In addition to preserving the station’s historical elements, the revamp will enhance accessibility through the installation of new escalators and lifts, ensuring step-free access for all passengers.

The Darlington station project is part of a broader initiative to regenerate the surrounding area, which will see the introduction of new cycle lanes, bike shelters, and a car park with over 600 spaces, including electric vehicle charging points. The redevelopment is scheduled for completion in 2025, aligning with the bicentennial celebrations of the Stockton and Darlington Railway.

Mark McIntosh, regional director for architecture and design at AECOM, said: “Protecting and preserving historic assets and the station’s heritage is an important requirement of this regeneration project. The beauty of the station’s original designs have been a constant source of inspiration for this revitalisation.

“We’ve aimed to create an aesthetically pleasing design that blends modern innovations with older feats of engineering. For example, the new footbridge’s design is influenced by the sinuous, sleek form of the Azuma trains passing through the station every day. Meanwhile, the internal part of the bridge will reflect heritage elements such as the lattice purlins, steel struts and ties within the station roof. Contemporary materials and colours compliment those of the original building, while also providing an efficient design.

“We look forward to these detailed images becoming a reality in the near future, as the project’s phased delivery continues while minimising disruption to passengers.”

Luke Espin, Network Rail senior sponsor on the scheme, said: “While it’s great that work at Darlington is really ramping up, sometimes it’s hard to see beyond the hoardings and construction sites. These new images from AECOM do exactly that and clearly visualise for passengers and local people what we’re all aiming towards in this major £140m project.

“We’d like to thank people for their continued patience while we carry out these transformational upgrades to improve not only the station but also rail connectivity on the East Coast Main Line and across the North East.”