Derelict site has been vacant for almost four decades

Glasgow city council has approved O’DonnellBrown’s plans for more than 300 homes on a derelict riverside site which has been vacant for nearly four decades.

The council’s planning committee has unanimously approved developer New City Vision’s scheme at the southern boundary of Govan Graving Docks.

The development is set to be delivered in phases and will include 74 one-bedroom flats, 208 two-bedroom flats, and 22 three-bedroom flats. The scheme forms part of a long-term regeneration plan for the former dry docks, which were historically used for ship maintenance and repair.

According to the developer, around 20% of the site will be occupied by housing, with the remaining 80% intended to be transferred to community ownership on completion of the regeneration project. Future plans for the site include the reopening of Dock No.1 for historic ship repair, a proposed heritage park, and a visitor attraction located in the site’s only remaining structure, the original pumphouse.

The first phase of housing will begin with 60 apartments on Clydebrae Street. A second phase will see a 12-storey block constructed to the west of Dock No.2, while a final stage will involve buildings of between four and ten storeys fronting Govan Road.

Jennifer O’Donnell, director at O’DonnellBrown and lead architect on the project, said: “This approval marks a significant result for Glasgow and a major step forward in the regeneration of the Govan Graving Docks, a site of national importance.

“The project has benefitted from years of consultation with the local community and Glasgow City Council to ensure that it meets the needs of the area while respecting the site’s rich history.”

New City Vision’s chair, Harry O’Donnell, said: “There is a clear need for new homes across Glasgow, and this development will help meet that demand while complementing Govan’s wider regeneration.

“Over the past three years, we’ve listened to local voices and worked closely with planning officers to develop a proposal that respects the docks’ heritage while delivering much-needed regeneration.”

The Scottish Government previously allocated £2.4 million in funding to support the site’s transformation into green space. The project also gained planning consent in 2023 for the proposed reopening of Dock No.1 as part of its heritage-led regeneration.

The development team also includes heritage consultants ZM Architecture, environmental engineers Atelier Ten, landscape architects rankinfraser, structural engineers Fairhurst, and planning consultants Iceni Projects. Project management is being provided by Gardiner & Theobald, with Axson Office supporting visual communication.