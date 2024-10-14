A former car factory site in Coventry could see up to 250 homes built on it if plans are approved by the city council.

The proposed development would see properties built around a central public plaza on the former Daimler car factory in the city.

Warwickshire developer Rainier Real Estate plans to retain the Daimler Powerhouse, currently a creative hub, while demolishing other existing commercial premises.

The plans include a mix of affordable and open market sale homes in a range of heights from two to five storeys under designs drawn up by Corstorphine & Wright.

Proposals also include green spaces, a children’s play area and improved walking and cycling routes.

Rainier took over the project in January after the old plans, put forward by the Wigley Group, were shelved.

The previous bid, lodged in 2021, was for 480 homes, a park, up to two public squares and walking and cycle routes to the canal.