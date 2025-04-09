Show Fullscreen

The owner of the Universal Studios theme park chain has confirmed it will build its first site in the UK following more than a year of feasibility work and discussions with government.

Keir Starmer said today he had “closed the deal” with Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDE) for the 476-acre scheme in Bedfordshire, which could become the largest theme park in Europe when it opens in 2031.

A planning application for the project, which is expected to cost several billion pounds to build, will be submitted in the coming months with construction scheduled to start as soon as next year, according to UDE, a subsidiary of media giant Comcast.

The firm said today in a letter to locals it would be a “world-class theme park with several themed lands featuring Universal’s distinct brand of immersive storytelling, thrilling rides, innovative attractions and exciting entertainment”.

It will also contain a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining and entertainment complex, along with upgrades to the nearby Wixams railway station, a new station on the East West Rail line near the resort and new slip roads off the A421.

The government said it will ”commit to a major investment” in infrastructure around the site to support the delivery of the project as part of the deal with UDE.

Universal is also looking at buying more land to increase the size of the site to more than 700 acres, which would improve transport links.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “At a time of global change, this investment is a vote of confidence in Britain as a place to do business. Universal’s investment will bring billions to the economy and create thousands of jobs to the UK, putting more money in people’s pockets.”

The government has claimed the park would become the largest visitor attraction in the UK, with 8.5 million visitors expected in its first year and generating nearly £50bn for the economy by 2055.

Around 80% of employees at the theme park are expected to come from local areas, with ministers looking at the project as key part of plans to boost growth in the Oxford-Cambridge corridor which include the East-West rail scheme.

Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast Corporation, which owns UDE, said: “We could not be more excited to take this very important step in our plan to create and deliver an incredible Universal theme park and resort in the heart of the United Kingdom, which complements our growing US-based parks business by expanding our global footprint to Europe.”

He added: “We appreciate the leadership and support of prime minister Keir Starmer, chancellor Rachel Reeves, minister for investment Poppy Gustafsson, culture secretary Lisa Nandy and their teams, as we work together to create and deliver a fantastic new landmark destination.”

UDE chairman and chief executive Mark Woodbury added: “Bringing a world-class theme park and resort to the United Kingdom is a tremendous opportunity and is part of our strategy to introduce the Universal brand and experiences to new audiences around the globe.

“We appreciate the incredible support for our proposed project and look forward to bringing it to life in the years ahead.”

The firm’s 541-acre Universal Studios Florida is among the most visited theme parks in the world and was the first of a chain which now includes parks in Los Angeles, Japan, China and Singapore.

The venture was given a boost last December following news that plans for a major rival, the £3.5bn London Resort which would have been built on the Thames Estuary, had been scrapped.

The 465ha park, which had also been billed as Europe’s largest, was first proposed more than 14 years ago but the High Court has ordered the company behind the scheme to be wound up.