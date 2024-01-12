ConForm makes subtle references to the Victorian domestic context and careful use of natural light in latest project

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Source: James Retief Source: James Retief Source: James Retief Source: James Retief Source: James Retief 1/5 show caption

London-based ConForm has completed a residential project named Terzetto in Hampstead, focusing on enhancing an existing garden flat to better integrate with its natural surroundings.

The original layout faced issues such as low ceiling heights, dim spaces, and limited access to the expansive rear garden. Consequently, the client engaged ConForm to redevelop the property into a more integrated home that extends into the garden surrounded by mature trees.

The design of the rear extension draws inspiration from Victorian terraced homes in the surrounding Conservation Area. It adopts a contemporary canted bay concept, which helps to minimise the impact on neighbouring properties while referencing Victorian domestic architectural forms.

Ben Edgley, director at ConForm said: “Our proposal extends the living spaces out into the rear garden and introduces some of the detail and historical proportionality from the front façade.

”The pedimented roof plane is a textured datum with angular rooflight openings allowing light deep into the living spaces. Below, angled columns formed of stone contrast with the textured plane above that in turn sit on a terrazzo base which forms the lowered floor to the extension.”

Elements of a typical bay window - plinth, column, and pediment - are delineated by different materials, with the plinth utilising concrete, columns featuring green terrazzo, and the roof plane employing textural clay-toned plaster.

Upon entry, visitors are guided through a sequence of skylights, clerestory windows, and glazing that capture natural light and glimpses of the garden, facilitating a curated journey through the house.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Source: James Retief Source: James Retief Source: James Retief Source: James Retief Source: James Retief Source: James Retief Source: James Retief Source: James Retief Source: James Retief Source: James Retief Source: James Retief Source: James Retief Source: James Retief Source: James Retief Source: James Retief Source: James Retief Source: James Retief 1/18 show caption

The project aimed to reorient living spaces towards the garden and maximise the potential number of bedrooms. To achieve this, ConForm introduced visual illusions such as skylights and a clerestory window in a previously enclosed bedroom, providing garden views and ventilation.

A concealed three-leaf pocket door was also installed to create more flexibility in how the interior spaces are used.

The kitchen features light oak cabinetry with a focus on storage and functionality. The plinth acts as a visual connection across the design, linking the kitchen, hallway, and patio along a unifying datum line.

In the rear living space, the addition of a large trapezoidal skylight channels natural light into the kitchen area while maintaining privacy from neighbouring buildings. Material choices such as textural clay-toned plaster, green terrazzo, and concrete-tiled plinths contribute to the space’s ambiance.

The living area opens onto an art display wall, illuminated by the skylight, with concrete plinths and benches around a sunken lounge space.

The client, Muzammil Hajee Abdoula, said: “I have always enjoyed ConForm’s application of bold materials and technical design in order to create statement homes. Terzetto came together through a unique series of discussions and contextual workshopping, and I enjoyed seeing how their design process was engaged in this way as a team.

“ConForm listened to every aspect of my brief, and took it two steps further. My new home is private and tranquil, yet surprising and vibrant. I look forward to seeing it adapt with time.”

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Existing Ground Floor plan Source: ConForm New Ground Floor plan Source: ConForm Concept axonometric Source: ConForm 1/3 show caption