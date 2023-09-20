Invisible deterioration at the bearing ends of RAAC planks resulted in the August school ceiling collapse which led the Department for Education (DfE) to suddenly change safety guidance, officials have revealed.

The decision, taken days before the start of the academic year, disrupted learning for thousands of students, with more than 100 schools previously considered safe being reclassified.

Last week, the department’s permanent secretary told the Public Accounts Committee its initial surveys of the problem concrete had been “primarily visual”, an approach which, according to Loughborough University RAAC expert Chris Gorse in an exclusive interview with Building Design’s sister title Building could have resulted in structural problems at the bearing ends of the planks being missed.

Appearing again in the House of Commons on Tuesday morning – this time in front of the education committee – Susan Acland-Hood confirmed that three RAAC failures recorded over the past year, including the climactic incident in August, had been due to bearing end flaws.

“In these cases, the reason that there had been a failing that was not visible, was that there were failings at the bearing ends,” she told the committee.

“That is very difficult to see from underneath. So, there is other types of deterioration in RAAC that you can see much more readily, such as bowing, evidence of damp and cracking.

“This was specifically at the bearing ends and in order to be very secure of a judgement of non-criticality you would have to be drilling into many, many, many concrete planks across the school estate.”

At the prior committee hearing, Acland-Hood had explained that this option was not pursued because it would have been as costly as full mitigation.