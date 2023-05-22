Three blocks including 34-storey tower to be built around two listed buildings

Chapman Taylor has submitted detailed plans for nearly 1,000 homes at the Queen’s Hospital Close site in Birmingham.

The mixed-use scheme will see the construction of 189 build to rent apartments and 759 student accommodation rooms in three main blocks, including a 34-storey tower.

The plans are located on the grounds of the former Birmingham Accident Hospital and aim to regenerate a historic part of the city centre.

They include the refurbishment of two listed buildings, which will house communal facilities including a cafe and a gym.

The new blocks will be placed around a series of landscape courtyards designed to create a spacious setting for the listed buildings and the nearby canal.

The proposals have been drawn up for McLaren’s development arm and Aventicum PBSA Holdco Limited. Also working on the project team is Turley, Stace LLP, and Churchman Thornhill Finch.

A decision on the planning application is expected in early autumn 2023.