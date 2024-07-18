Full screen in popup Previous

The first images of what the revamped HSBC tower in Canary Wharf will look like have been released.

Building Design revealed last month KPF had won the architectural competition to reimagine the 45-storey building at 8 Canada Square which the banking giant is planning to move out of by 2027.

The firm pipped remaining rivals Foster & Partners and 3XN, the Danish architect behind 2 Finsbury Avenue, to the work with the final three having been whittled down from a longlist of more than 15 practices.

The Qatar Investment Authority, which along with Multiplex owner Brookfield, co-owns Canary Wharf Group, said work will formally begin once HSBC’s lease expires in three years’ time.

Canary Wharf Group said: “The images of the 1.1 million sq ft building demonstrate the transformation into a unique destination, which will include best-in-class workspaces, leisure, entertainment, education and cultural attractions.”

It added: “The redevelopment will create a unique proposition for businesses within 8 Canada Square, with unparalleled sustainability credentials, excellent transport links and amenities. Set in the heart of Canary Wharf, the plans will enable a new publicly accessible route between the adjacent Elizabeth line station and Canada Square Park.”

The Qatar Investment Authority and Canary Wharf Group said it will be working with local council Tower Hamlets to develop KPF’s plans further ahead of submitting a planning application.

HSBC is moving from the tower at 8 Canada Square into the Panorama St Paul’s development at 81 Newgate Street being built by Mace.

The 1980s building, a former BT head office, was 10 storeys high when completed but is being remodelled under plans also being drawn up by KPF.

The HSBC tower has 1.8m sq ft of floor space with any refurbishment set to run into hundreds of millions of pounds.

Four firms are understood to have made it onto a cost management framework put together by Canary Wharf Group as part of its plan to overhaul its estate.

T&T Alinea, Mace, AtkinsRéalis and Exigere had made the framework, having been whittled down from an initial shortlist of eight.

Canary Wharf is drawing up several frameworks of firms across a range of disciplines to help it come up with ideas and plans as part of a wider overhaul for the entire estate which involves a move away from a focus on offices and broadening the mix of tenants in the wake of post-pandemic working practices and higher borrowing costs.

Winners on the project management framework are expected this autumn.