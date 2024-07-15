Show Fullscreen

Camden’s whimsical ‘cloud house’ is under construction and set to be featured on an episode of Grand Designs next autumn.

The private home on Vicar’s Road, near Gospel Oak station, hit national headlines in March 2020 because of its eccentric design intended to resemble a cloud from a Disney cartoon.

Its architect Peter Morris and his wife, TV producer Emily Kennedy, were given planning approval that summer to demolish their Victorian home and replace it with the pink and turqoise-coloured scheme.

It is understood to have started on site last year and a Channel 4 film crew is currently on site tracking the progress of the project for an episode of Grand Designs, presented by Kevin McCloud, which will be broadcast in autumn 2025.

The house itself, which features four bedrooms and a plunge pool on the roof, is expected to complete next summer.

Morris has likened the Art Deco-esque home’s pink-coloured facade and extravagantly arched windows to a “classic Disney castle”. It has been inspired partly by the neighbouring St Martin’s church, described by architectural historian Nikolaus Pevsner as “the craziest of London’s Victorian churches”, and the arches of a nearby railway viaduct.

“I looked at the way viaducts were built with lots of round arches, and I progressed that idea. I think I just became fixated on arches,” Morris told BD in 2020.

Morris said the design’s colour scheme of pale pink for the façade and duck egg blue for the window frames and metal work was inspired by a family trip to Miami, where many of the buildings are painted in bright pastel colours.