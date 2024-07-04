Plan BEE, a programme matching young people with work in the built environment, is looking for firms in London to take on apprentices.

Running over a two-year period, PlanBee’s apprenticeship programmes offer a series of six-week placements exposing participants to architecture, civil and services engineering experience.

This new approach is already working in London, after previous success in Newcastle and Manchester.

Plan BEE has provided 105 apprenticeship places, with 98% of the young people involved securing full-time employment in the built environment upon completion.

A key element of the programme is that there is a clear progression route and that every participant is guaranteed an interview for roles within the sponsor companies.

John Nahar, London School of Architecture engagement manager said: “The future of Plan BEE lies with the expansion of sponsor organisations in London.

“As young people in London take their first steps in their careers, apprenticeships offer the perfect opportunity to develop their skills, build their confidence, and prepare them on the pathway to a fulfilling career.”

This success is why the organisation is now looking for more London firms to provide placements for future participants.

Plan BEE was set up by Ryder Architecture and has partnered with the London School of Architecture and with Gateshead College in Newcastle.

Plan BEE currently offers apprenticeships with more than 60 sponsor companies including Arup, Cundall, Faithful + Gould, Gleeds, Mace, Morgan Sindall and Sir Robert McAlpine.