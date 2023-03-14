Buttress looks to repackage IKEA store into arts hub

- Home
Coventry proposals would create visitor attraction and storage facility for world-leading collections
Buttress Architects has drawn up proposals to convert a disused IKEA store in Coventry city centre into a storage and research facility for nationally-recognised art collections.
The project, which will be known as City Centre Cultural Gateway, will deliver stable conditions for storing world-leading art collections and give public access to the collections through regular tours and research visits.
Coventry City Council views the scheme as a way to raise the profile of the city as an arts-focused destination, in addition to providing state-of-the-art storage for significant works and new education opportunities.
