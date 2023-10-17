Full screen in popup Previous

Next Broadway Malyan's Ailsa Wharf proposals, seen from the A12 Broadway Malyan's Ailsa Wharf proposals, seen from the east Broadway Malyan's Ailsa Wharf tower proposals, seen from the west Broadway Malyan's Ailsa Wharf proposals. Space for a footbridge crossing the River Lea is protected as part of the proposals, but the bridge itself is not included Broadway Malyan's Ailsa Wharf proposals Broadway Malyan's Ailsa Wharf proposals Broadway Malyan's Ailsa Wharf proposals Aerial view of the Stockwool Architects version of Ailsa Wharf The tallest elements of Stockwool Architects' Ailsa Wharf proposals Stockwool Architects' Ailsa Wharf designs, seen from the A12 The site of Ailsa Wharf in east London, pictured last year Source: Google Maps 1/11 show caption

Broadway Malyan-designed plans to densify already-approved proposals for a new neighbourhood in east London are being recommended for backing at a meeting later this week.

The practice’s proposals for Ailsa Wharf in Poplar would deliver 952 homes and 1,548sq m of commercial space on the 2.4ha site next to the River Lea.

In 2017, Tower Hamlets Council resolved to approve a 785-home scheme for the site designed by architect Stockwool. The first phase of that scheme is already under construction.

The Stockwool proposals were drawn up for Galliard Homes and Lindhill. However in 2018 Galliard and Lindhill sold the site to a Chinese consortium formed by Guangdong-based real-estate developer Country Garden and an unnamed Hong Kong fund. The current scheme for the site was created for development vehicle London Riverlea One.

Changes under Broadway Malyan’s proposals would see alterations to the layout of the scheme’s second phase, including an increase in the height of its waterfront towers from 17 storeys to 22 and 23 storeys. A mixed-use block fronting the A12 road to the west of the site would also increase in height from 10 to 12 storeys.

While housing density would go up, the amount of commercial space in the updated proposals – due to be determined by members of Tower Hamlets’ Strategic Development Committee this week – would be lower than the 2,954sq m proposed under the earlier incarnation of the scheme.

Affordable housing levels would remain broadly the same, however, at around 35% by habitable room.

Recommending the latest plans for approval, Tower Hamlets planning officers said that while there were aspects of the proposals that would not comply with detailed policies – such as the mix of affordable housing, the scheme was acceptable taken as a whole.

“It is considered that the proposed changes to phase two, and as such the proposed development, would result in improvements to the extant scheme and the delivery of additional housing in the borough,” they said.

“On this basis, officers recommend the approval of planning permission subject to conditions, planning obligations and any direction by the mayor of London.”

In addition to Broadway Malyan, the Ailsa Wharf team includes Avison Young as project manager; cost consultant Arcadis; and landscape architect Fabrik.

Members of Tower Hamlets Council’s Strategic Development Committee meet to consider the application at 6.30pm on Thursday.