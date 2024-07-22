Six council bosses “collectively endorse” proposals to build Europe’s biggest theme park on former brickworks in Bedfordshire

Leaders of six local authorities have urged Keir Starmer to back plans to build the biggest theme park in Europe on a brownfield site in Bedfordshire.

Universal Destinations and Experiences (UDE) is currently preparing to submit a planning application for a UK branch of its Universal Studios theme park chain on a 476 acre former brickworks site in Stewartby.

It is envisaged as a direct competitor to and would be larger than Disneyland Paris, which is currently the most visited tourist attraction in Europe.

UDE is hoping to receive planning approval directly by the government through a special development order, which would be granted following consideration by the secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities.

A letter sent to Starmer “collectively endorsing” the project has been signed by the chief executives and political leaders of Bedford borough, Central Bedfordshire, Luton borough, Milton Keynes City, North Northamptonshire, and West Northamptonshire councils.

It signals strong support from local authorities for a scheme which is expected to create around 20,000 jobs during construction and an additional 20,000 during operation.

Bedford borough council chief executive Laura Church said: “We know the importance of this Universal project getting the green light.

“The potential theme park and resort serve as a major draw for tourists, attracting millions of annual visitors, with many projected to come from Europe and overseas.

“It will also help bolster the UK’s profile as a leader in the creative industries, a must-see visitor destination and business investment hub, resulting in growth for the region.”

Bedford borough mayor Tom Wootton said the project, expected to have a construction value of several billion pounds, was a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure transformational economic growth and development for the region”.

He added: “We are writing to the Prime Minister in the Government’s first few days in office as local leaders. We want to show our unwavering support and commitment to working with Universal Destinations & Experiences to maximise the benefits for local communities.”

Wootton claimed Bedford locals he met were “constantly expressing their support” for the theme park and praised UDE’s own engagement efforts.

The firm completed an initial round of consultation with locals in May which it said resulted in “overwhelmingly positive responses” from the 6,000 people surveyed, with 92% expressing support for the plans.

Page Thompson, head of new ventures at UDE, has said Comcast hopes to make a final decision on whether to proceed with the Bedfordshire scheme by the end of this year.

UDE said the project would include “significant” infrastructure improvements, including major road and rail upgrades.

Possible attractions in the park are yet to be revealed but other Universal Studios branches are known for large areas themed around film and video game franchises including Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and Super Mario.

But UDE said each of its parks is unique and it was exploring ways to “reflect and celebrate” local history into its UK branch if the project proceeds.