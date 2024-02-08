News

Bond Bryan gets go-ahead for work at Hopkins’ Inland Revenue Centre

Castle Meadow 5

Source: Ares and Bond Bryan

Proposals will see conversion of grade II-listed 1990s complex into new campus for the University of Nottingham

Architect Bond Bryan has secured planning permission for the conversion of Michael Hopkins & Partners’ ground-breaking Inland Revenue Centre in Nottingham into education space.

The 1990s campus – which was occupied by Inland Revenue successor HM Revenue and Customs until 2021– was awarded grade II-listed status last year in recognition of its pioneering design and “interesting mix of new and old idioms”.

Nottingham University had already purchased the Castle Meadow site by that time, earmarking the 39,000sq m complex for use as event, study and collaboration space.

