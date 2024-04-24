The building will provide a new practice facility for students

Bjarke Ingels Group has unveiled plans for a new timber building at the University of Kansas School of Architecture and Design.

The practice has designed the six-storey timber building together with Kansas-city based architecture firm BNIM.

Known as the “Makers Kube,” the building will provide new studio space and connect with the University’s Marvin Hall which opened in 1909, and Chalmers Hall, which was renovated in 2017 by the university’s students.

Chalmers Hall will also be renovated to bring in more daylight.

Bjarke Ingels, founder and creative director of BIG: “Our design for the consolidated design studios at KU seeks to deploy all aspects of the profession in three distinct interventions: preservation, adaptation and new construction.”

The building will have 3D printing and robotic labs as well as a cafe on the ground floor and an egress staircase.

Mahbub Rashid, dean at University of Kansas School of Architecture & Design said: “From their exceptionally comprehensive response to our submission call and throughout the design process, BIG’s willingness to both listen to us and push us has conceived a project that celebrates our history.”

BIG is also working on a four-tower development in Manhattan and recently completed its own HQ office building in Copenhagen.

