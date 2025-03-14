Birmingham City Council has approved plans for a 408-unit apartment block, designed by Bell Phillips Architects in collaboration with Intervention Architecture, as part of the first phase of the £1.9bn Birmingham Smithfield regeneration project.

The decision marks a key step forward in the redevelopment of the former wholesale markets site near the Bullring.

The proposed scheme, developed by Lendlease, is intended to include a mix of build-to-rent apartments alongside ground-floor commercial units for retail, bars, and leisure uses.

Located on a plot overlooking the future Manor Square, the scheme forms part of a wider masterplan that aims to introduce thousands of homes, new cultural and leisure facilities, and extensive new public realm to the city centre.

Selina Mason, director of masterplanning at Lendlease, described the decision as “a key milestone” that would help “kick-start the delivery of 3,000 homes for England’s second city.”

However, concerns were raised during the planning committee meeting about the scheme’s housing mix and architectural design.

Birmingham Civic Society criticised aspects of the scheme, stating that the design quality was “limited” and arguing that the housing mix “does not benefit families.” The organisation expressed reservations about the precedent set by the phase one development for later stages of the masterplan.

Councillor Colin Green warned that the inclusion of a large number of one-bedroom apartments could result in a transient population and a lack of long-term community stability. “I’m conscious the decisions we make today will last for 100 years – this is not a short-term problem,” he said.

Despite these concerns, planning officers maintained that the scheme complied with the approved design code and was consistent with the masterplan’s wider objectives. A report presented to the committee noted that affordable housing provision would be delivered in future phases of the development.

Once complete, the Birmingham Smithfield project is expected to provide more than 82,000 sq m of office space and 44,000 sq m of retail. The masterplan also includes a public square designed to accommodate events for up to 6,900 people.

During the same committee meeting a decision on a separate proposal by Hammerson to demolish the nearby indoor markets building and replace them with more housing was deferred.

