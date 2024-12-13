Swansea Council’s application for 156 affordable homes designed by BDP in the Bonymaen community has been given the green light.

The housing scheme is set to be developed in four phases along Brokesby Road, providing a mix of one-bedroom flats, two-bedroom bungalows and three and four-bedroom houses. All units are designed to lifetime homes standard, meaning they are adaptable as the needs of residents change, such as for wheelchair use.

The energy efficient timber frame homes will be highly insulated, solar-powered and heated by ground source heat pumps.

Meanwhile, public green spaces, play areas for children and active travel routes form part of the wider proposal. As required in Wales, sustainable urban drainage systems (SuDS) also feature in the plans, aiming to manage rainwater and promote biodiversity.

Andrea Lewis, deputy leader and cabinet member for service transformation, said: “This is major step forward in our aims of creating more affordable housing in the city, adding to our existing housing stock.

“We have thousands of people on our waiting lists, some of whom are at risk of being homeless and we are committed to doing all we can to prevent this from happening.

“This is part of a significant investment by the Council - more than £55 million has been pledged towards housing for 2024/25 and we have committed to spending £250 million during the next five years.”

The council is currently repurposing a council-owned former community youth centre in Blaenymaes into four council residences and has completed similar transformation schemes at the former Penlan and Eastside District Housing Offices.