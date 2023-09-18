BDP, the multidisciplinary design practice, has made two senior appointments as it seeks to boost growth for the fiscal year 2023-2024 and beyond.

Golnaz Ighany has assumed the role of architect-sustainability director at BDP.

Her responsibilities include the coordination of design processes geared towards the creation of sustainable architectural projects across the global practice.

Ighany is expected to play a prominent role in advancing the objective of achieving Whole Life Net Zero Carbon across all of BDP’s sectors.

BDP said: ”Her experience will help BDP to create thriving environments that enhance the overall health and wellbeing of ecosystems, communities, and individuals, rather than simply minimising the impact of its designs.”

Ighany previously worked at Stanton Williams and Foster + Partners.

Lisa Rapson has been appointed as civil engineering director at BDP. She is expected to seek to capitalise on BDP’s affiliation with Nippon Koei and its in-house urbanism team.