Barrio project wins 2023 Norman Foster Travelling Scholarship

University of Lima architecture student Martha Pomasonco has been selected as the winner of the 2023 RIBA Norman Foster Travelling Scholarship.

Pomasonco’s “Upgraded Barrios” project will see her visit neighbourhood-improvement programmes in seven countries across Latin America to evaluate their impact and draw lessons and strategies that can be applied for future interventions.

The scholarship was set up in 2007 in partnership with RIBA to offer architecture students the opportunity to travel to fund research projects of their choice – echoing a scholarship the Foster & Partners founder benefitted hugely from as a student.

