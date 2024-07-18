A team featuring Arup and Grimshaw is set to carry out work on plans to upgrade Stratford station and its surrounds in east London.

The station is the sixth busiest in the UK with the team, which also includes masterplanner 5th Studio and contractor Bam, set to “focus on developing creative, affordable and deliverable solutions to the station’s capacity challenges, as well as improving the experience for the thousands of passengers using the station every day”.

The work is for a client that features London Legacy Development Corporation, Network Rail, Transport for London, Places for London and Newham Council.

Arup will draw up a business case to secure investment into the scheme, while Grimshaw is carrying out design work.

The job will also include the potential for further development at the station that serves a host of overground and underground lines including the Jubilee and Elizabeth lines. The work is expected to be completed by next summer.

The station is predicted to see a 60% rise in passenger numbers by 2041 with a business case to redevelop the site submitted to the government last summer. Stratford station had more than 44 million users in 2022/23.