Exclusive research will be officially revealed at the Good Employer Guide Live event on 6 March

Companies across the built environment have shared their best workplace cultures and practices in a new employer guide to be officially launched at the Good Employer Guide Live event next month.

Building Design’s sister title Building is publishing in March its Good Employer Guide for 2025 to showcase how leading companies are attracting and retaining talent the construction, housing and architecture sectors.

The full directory will be published at the Good Employer Guide Live event at the Royal Institution in central London. The event, organised by Building, alongside its sister titles Building Design and Housing Today, will take place on 6 March.

The guide will include exclusive data from 45 businesses across the built environment landscape, including architects, consultants and contractors.

The companies provided answers to a whole host of questions, including hybrid working arrangements, company benefits, wellbeing initiatives, training as well as the gender and ethnic diversity representation among staff.

Speakers at Good Employer Guide Live The panel discussions will feature a distinguished lineup of industry leaders who have been at the forefront of workforce development and diversity initiatives. Among them are:

The Good Employer Guide Live event will be CPD-accredited and will feature key discussions on skills development and equality, diversity and inclusion issues, all of which are crucial for ensuring the industry’s future resilience.

Also at the event Building’s sister title Housing Today will unveil research carried out as part of its Housing Good Employment Debate, featuring contributions from representatives major housebuilders and housing associations, including: Gleeson, Jigsaw, Great Places, Paradigm Housing, Berkeley, Barratt Redrow, WHG, Taylor Wimpey, Places for People, Sovereign and Home Group.

As the government looks to the construction industry to deliver as part of its economic growth push, attracting and retaining talent industry has never been more important

A highlight of the event will be a keynote speech by Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrat MP for Richmond Park. Olney, who has served as an MP since December 2019, co-chairs the all-party parliamentary group for ethnic minority business owners, an initiative that seeks to dismantle barriers for black, Asian, and minority ethnic entrepreneurs while unlocking their full economic potential.

Other speakers include Elly Hoult, deputy chief executive at Peabody and president of the Chartered Institute of Housing, Louise Ellis, chief people officer at Gleeds, Natalie Penrose, stakeholder, skills, and inclusion director (supply chain) at HS2 and Karen Brookes, chief people officer at Sir Robert McAlpine.

Chloe McCulloch, editor of Building, said: “As the government looks to the construction industry to deliver as part of its economic growth push, attracting and retaining talent industry has never been more important.

“Building’s Good Employer Guide and our event in London next month will showcase employment, training and equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives and generate valuable debate as we enter this pivotal period for the industry.”

