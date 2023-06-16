Lack of integration of climate goals into planning is creating delays, Sunak warned
More than a hundred built environment businesses have written to Rishi Sunak and three other senior ministers to call for a new climate change duty for planning decisions.
The letter, co-ordinated by the United Kingdom Green Building Council (UKGBC), calls for a new legal duty to be included in the Levelling up and Regeneration Bill, which is currently going through parliament.
The letter proposes a legal requirement for planning decisions and local plan-making to explicitly align with the UK’s carbon budgets and adaptation goals under the Climate Change Act as well as nature restoration targets under the Environment Act
The coalition of firms warns the planning system is not providing a consistent approach to handling climate change and environmental considerations, creating delays, costs, and legal challenges.
The letter’s signatories include RSHP, PRP, Allies & Morrison, Bennetts Associates, HTA Design, NBBJ, Gort Scott and David Morley Architects.
Developers Land Securities, Related Argent, Grosvenor, Igloo and Retirement Villages Group, and consultants including AECOM, JLL and Max Fordham have also signed the letter (full list below). It was sent to the prime minister, along with housing secretary Michael Gove, environment secretary Therese Coffey and energy secretary Grant Shapps.
Louise Hutchins, head of policy and public affairs at UKGBC, said: “England’s inconsistent planning system is not delivering the change we need to tackle the climate and nature breakdown. Our business and local authority members are faced with endless barriers, delays and legal challenges to the kind of low carbon nature-friendly development we all want to see.
“Today, we’re urging the government to back simple changes to planning law through the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill that can help fix this.
“By introducing a clear legal imperative for planning decisions at all levels to align with our climate Change and Environment Acts, we can unlock huge investment and momentum towards the beautiful neighbourhoods and low carbon infrastructure the country urgently needs.”
A government-commissioned review led by MP Chris Skidmore earlier this year recommended government reform the planning system and the National Planning Policy Framework to introduce a “net zero test”. The government in March responded by saying it intends to do a “fuller review of the NPPF to ensure it contributes to climate change mitigation and adaptation as fully as possible”.
Full list of signatories
