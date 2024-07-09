Scheme will deliver new co-living building

Apt’s plans to demolish a care home in east London and replace it with a 90-room co-living scheme have been approved. 

Located in 484 Forest Road in Walthamstow, the scheme was approved by Waltham Forest Council last Tuesday. The development will see Aston Grange Care Home demolished and replaced with a part three-storey, part five-storey residential building. The scheme will include roof terraces at the third and fourth level. 

Planning consultant Knight Frank produced a co-living demand assessment for the plans. The assessment found that there are 17,198 people in Waltham Forest who need privately rented shared accommodation but there are currently not any operational co-living bed spaces in the borough. 

Forest Road is home to the grade-II listed William Morris Gallery. The majority of the buildings around the site are low-rise, two-storey residential houses. 

In April, Apt’s plans for a £250m city office block near fleet street gained approval. That month, the architects were appointed to create new plans for a 55-storey twin towers scheme in Ealing, west London. The architects were appointed because KPF was dropped from the scheme. 

 Project Team

Applicant: Satara Group/ London Green 

Operator: Common 

Project Manager: Capital & Provincial

Architect: Apt 

MEP Engineer/Acoustics: Scotch Partners

Structural Engineer: HTS 

Planning Consultant: Knight Frank

Community Involvement Consultant: BECG

Transport Consultant: RGP

Sustainability Consultant: CBRE

Daylight and Sunlight Consultant: DS Consulting

Quantity Surveyor: Quantem 

Landscape Architect: Turkington Martin

Fire Consultant: Affinity Fire

Building Control/Approved Inspector: Shore Engineering

Ecologist: James Blake Associates 

Financial Viability: Quod

Townscape Consultant: Neaves Urbanism

Air Quality: Long and Partners

Health Impact: Ensphere

Land Contamination: GEA 

 

