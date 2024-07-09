Scheme will deliver new co-living building
Apt’s plans to demolish a care home in east London and replace it with a 90-room co-living scheme have been approved.
Located in 484 Forest Road in Walthamstow, the scheme was approved by Waltham Forest Council last Tuesday. The development will see Aston Grange Care Home demolished and replaced with a part three-storey, part five-storey residential building. The scheme will include roof terraces at the third and fourth level.
Planning consultant Knight Frank produced a co-living demand assessment for the plans. The assessment found that there are 17,198 people in Waltham Forest who need privately rented shared accommodation but there are currently not any operational co-living bed spaces in the borough.
> Also read: Apt redesigns KPF’s 55-storey twin towers
Forest Road is home to the grade-II listed William Morris Gallery. The majority of the buildings around the site are low-rise, two-storey residential houses.
In April, Apt’s plans for a £250m city office block near fleet street gained approval. That month, the architects were appointed to create new plans for a 55-storey twin towers scheme in Ealing, west London. The architects were appointed because KPF was dropped from the scheme.
Project Team
Applicant: Satara Group/ London Green
Operator: Common
Project Manager: Capital & Provincial
Architect: Apt
MEP Engineer/Acoustics: Scotch Partners
Structural Engineer: HTS
Planning Consultant: Knight Frank
Community Involvement Consultant: BECG
Transport Consultant: RGP
Sustainability Consultant: CBRE
Daylight and Sunlight Consultant: DS Consulting
Quantity Surveyor: Quantem
Landscape Architect: Turkington Martin
Fire Consultant: Affinity Fire
Building Control/Approved Inspector: Shore Engineering
Ecologist: James Blake Associates
Financial Viability: Quod
Townscape Consultant: Neaves Urbanism
Air Quality: Long and Partners
Health Impact: Ensphere
Land Contamination: GEA
