Progress for one of the tallest residential schemes in the country four years after original plans were given green light

Apt’s redesign of a 58-storey tower scheme in west London originally drawn up by KPF has been granted planning approval.

The 4 Portal Way scheme in Acton will replace a nine-storey Holiday Inn with one of the tallest residential schemes in the country, consisting of a main tower and a 44-storey neighbour.

Designed for Egyptian developer Aldau Developments, it will contain 699 homes, including 203 affordable, and 90-bed hotel.

It was approved by Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) earlier this month, coming four years after KPF’s controversial original proposals for the site were given the go ahead.

KPF, which was dropped from the project in summer 2020, had proposed a slightly shorter scheme consisting of two 44 and 55-storey towers linked by a nine-storey sky bridge. Despite its shorter stature, it would have contained 702 homes and a 159-bed hotel, more than is included in Apt’s proposals.

Aldau said it had appointed Apt in 2022 to carry out a “ground up” redesign due to the impact of the covid pandemic, changes to fire regulations and build cost inflation.

The changes include the addition of second staircases to align with requirements for second means of escape in residential buildings above 18m, and a higher performing facade to improve the scheme’s energy efficiency.

The new proposals had been recommended for approval by OPDC’s planning officers, which said the tall buildings “relate positively” to a surrounding cluster of tall buildings in North Acton.

Officers argued the scheme provided a “high quality architectural approach” before the committee meeting on 10 October and said materiality and design differences between the two buildings were considered to “make them successful as a pair”.

Only three objections were received from local residents and the scheme, which is located in an area designated for tall buildings, was found to result in no harm to any heritage assets.

The project team for the development includes Gardiner & Theobald on costs, Gerald Eve on planning, WSP as multidisciplinary engineer, Aecom on fire, Cameo & Partners on landscape design, Montagu Evans on town planning and Trium on environment.

KPF’s original scheme received 167 objections from locals prior to its approval in February 2020 with concerns focused on its height and its design not being in keeping with the local area.

Other towers proposed for the cluster include Pilbrow & Partners’ 56-storey three-tower scheme at 1 Portal Way which was approved last year.