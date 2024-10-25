The “sustainable” proposals include eight dwellings and a private courtyard

Alt Studios has submitted a planning application to transform a struggling historic hotel in Newcastle into courtyard mews homes.

The privately-funded redevelopment of the neglected Moseley Passage in Jesmond would introduce eight two-storey mews properties arranged around a disused carpark, creating a private courtyard for shared use between households.

Meanwhile, the upper storeys of the existing hotel would be reinstated to provide 10 apartments.

The site has been under the same ownership for over three decades, but the hotel’s business was going downhill due to the impact of the covid 19 pandemic and increased competition from city centre lodgings.

Located in a neighbourhood saturated with students, the regeneration seeks to attract professionals, young families and retirees to rebalance the area’s community dynamic.

On-site parking will be reduced from 21 to eight dedicated spaces for the mews residents, aiming to encourage a more pedestrian-friendly environment while reducing traffic and improving air quality.

Newcastle-based Alt Studios’ new housing exceeds Nationally Described Space Standards (NDSS), focusing on sustainability and design quality. The scheme draws inspiration from traditional Jesmond architecture reinterpreted in a contemporary way, including vertical brick dentil courses and stepped facades that mirror the area’s historic character.

Active frontage along Moseley Passage also seeks to establish community cohesion by promoting natural surveillance to curb anti-social behaviour.

A focal point of the proposals is the revival of the English Garden Wall brick bond, paired with handmade grey and white brick and natural lime mortar.

Work is expected to begin in early 2025 and finish the following year pending planning permission.

Paul Milner, co-founder of Alt Studios, said: “Our focus is on creating high quality homes that enhance both the community spirit and the urban environment, ensuring long term benefits for Jesmond while setting a precedent for challenging, small infill developments in the region.”