First new mews houses since 1950s to be built in Belgravia after green light from council

By 2024-10-07T10:37:00

EatonWestMews,facadedetailedview,FairwayCapital

Source: Fairway Capital

Six-home scheme gets unanimous approval from Westminster City Council

Westminster council has given permission for the first terrace of new mews homes to be built in Belgravia since the 1950s.

The residential-led scheme in Eaton Mews West has been brought forward by fund-manager Fairway Capital, which claims it has a gross development value of £50m.

