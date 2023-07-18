AFK’s 63-storey Bishopsgate tower set for green light

Arney Fender Katsalidis-designed proposals for a 63-storey tower on Bishopsgate are poised to win the backing of the City of London Corporation after being recommended for approval by planning officers.

The practice’s 55 Bishopsgate scheme would deliver more than 103,000sq m of commercial floorspace, of which 80,000sq m would be office accommodation. With a height of 284m, the building will be 6m taller than PLP’s neighbouring 22 Bishopsgate, but 21m shorter than Eric Parry’s yet-to-be-constructed 1 Undershaft.

The proposals, which include a 22-storey element, were drawn up for investor Schroders. They also include a triple-height viewing gallery and external platform at the top of the building that will be free to visit.

