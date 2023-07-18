News

AFK’s 63-storey Bishopsgate tower set for green light

By Jim Dunton2023-07-18T06:00:00

55 Bishopsgate 1

City planners recommend approval despite Historic England and Twentieth Century Society objections

Arney Fender Katsalidis-designed proposals for a 63-storey tower on Bishopsgate are poised to win the backing of the City of London Corporation after being recommended for approval by planning officers.

The practice’s 55 Bishopsgate scheme would deliver more than 103,000sq m of commercial floorspace, of which 80,000sq m would be office accommodation. With a height of 284m, the building will be 6m taller than PLP’s neighbouring 22 Bishopsgate, but 21m shorter than Eric Parry’s yet-to-be-constructed 1 Undershaft.

The proposals, which include a 22-storey element, were drawn up for investor Schroders. They also include a triple-height viewing gallery and external platform at the top of the building that will be free to visit.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts