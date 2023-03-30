Scheme for David Sullivan’s development firm Conegate will deliver much-needed community amenities, says architect

A 140-home Ackroyd Lowrie development earmarked for a vacant site in Croydon has been granted planning consent at appeal.

The east London practice created its Heath Park North proposals for publisher David Sullivan’s Conegate development firm. Conegate took the project to appeal after Croydon Council failed to determine the plans within the timeframe stipulated by government guidance.

Ackroyd Lowrie managing director Jon Ackroyd said the practice’s proposals would improve the range of community facilities in the Waddon area by introducing a new café, meeting space and a park pavilion.

“The scheme aims to revitalise the suburb by connecting Duppas Hill Park back to the ailing High Street, and providing community facilities to draw people to a new park entrance,” he said.

“Waddon currently lacks a defined town centre and has little amenities within the neighbourhood; its best asset is Duppas Hill Park and although this is well-used for sports, it has no facilities such as changing rooms or places to meet.”

Ackroyd added that the area’s aviation heritage – Croydon Airport’s neoclassical main building is nearby – had been a source of inspiration for Heath Park North.

“The building’s rational rhythm informed the apartment block design, including criss-cross detailing in the balustrading to mimic 1920s aeroplane wings,” Ackroyd said.

Ackroyd added that Heath Park North would boast “exemplary” sustainability credentials, with a “major investment” in photovoltaics, 25% blue-green roofs for rainwater harvesting, and a bespoke shutter system to cope with summer overheating.

A total of 180 new trees will be planted as part of the development.