Lesley Lokko was officially awarded the 2024 Royal Gold Medal for Architecture at a ceremony held at the RIBA’s London headquarters last night. The medal was presented by RIBA President Muyiwa Oki on behalf of the King.

The award acknowledges Lokko’s dedication to promoting diverse approaches within architectural practice and education over her career spanning more than two decades.

Lokko’s work as an academic and teacher has focused on amplifying under-represented voices and exploring the interplay between architecture, identity, and race.

The RIBA Honours Committee commended Lokko’s efforts to “democratise architecture,” describing it as a “clarion call for equitable representation in policies, planning, and design that shape our spaces.”

On receiving the Medal, Lokko said: “To be ‘seen’ across the full spectrum of the discipline, from its margins to its very centre, is a special and unique kind of recognition.”

Acknowledging her achievements, RIBA President, Muyiwa Oki, said: “Lesley Lokko is a true agent of change who has successfully shifted the dial and pioneered a more equitable approach to architectural education, dialogue and discourse.

By acknowledging and encouraging diversity of thought and embracing a broad range of cultures and perspectives, she has shown us how architecture can reach its full potential.

Through her work as an educator, author, and curator, she offers us hope for the future of architecture – a profession and practice that welcomes and delivers for people from all walks of life.”

The Royal Gold Medal for Architecture has been awarded annually by the RIBA since 1848.

