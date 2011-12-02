Fran Tonkiss
BD columnist
- Opinion
One hard hat doesn’t make a recovery
The stimulus package will need more than cash injections to make a lasting impact
- Opinion
What grounds are there for dissent?
As protests fill the headlines, laws about quasi-public space leave little room for manoeuvre
- Opinion
Tory green rhetoric is a lot of hot air
The Conservative Party conference saw ministers pushing conflicting views on sustainability
- Opinion
Never have so many owed so much...
Discussions about planning policy reform risk getting bogged down in emotive rhetoric
- Opinion
Time is often the harshest critic
Completion dates may be the only things separating Stirlings from Carbuncles
- Opinion
Pylons embody our electric dreams
Infrastructure is part of our past, present and future, whether we like it or not — so let’s make the best of it
- Opinion
What is the architecture of localism?
Previous eras of political reform left their mark. So what will be the legacy of the Big Society?
- Opinion
Barbie didn’t pick the easiest option
It’s tough when Architect Barbie has better career opportunities than real women in the profession
- Opinion
Landlords like Gaddafi won’t drop rents
New squatting laws and benefit cuts aren’t going to make the private rental sector effective
- Opinion
Be careful whose nation you build
The Libyan crisis highlights the dangers of doing business with dictators
- Opinion
What is the problem with the prince?
Prince Charles’s environmental aims are those you’d want in a developer. So what is it that rankles?
- Opinion
The truly green shoots of recovery
As the downturn eases, we have environmental opportunities closer to home than Mexico.
- Opinion
Design quangos’ famous last words
Big Society rhetoric seems to be finding its mark as the spending review cuts take hold.
- Opinion
Every crowd has a silver lining
East London has lost out through Locog’s decision to re-route the marathon, but the news may not be all bad
- Opinion
Welcome to the future of education
Michael Gove’s architect-free pledge leaves Tesco and Curry’s to guide us on school-building
- Opinion
The politics of pedal power
London’s cycle-hire scheme is as much a symbolic as technical achievement.
- Review
Living in the city squeeze
Stephen Taylor and Ryue Nishizawa study and celebrate the art of designing imaginative homes for tight urban sites.