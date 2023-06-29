Editor recognised at prestigious PPA awards

Building Design’s editorial director Chloe McCulloch has won a prize at the prestigious Professional Publishers Association awards.

Mcculloch, who also oversees Building’;s sister titles Housing Today and Building Design, picked up the award for Editor of the Year (Business Media) at a ceremony in London last night.

The judges said that under McCulloch’s leadership “Building yielded excellent results formed from a well thought out strategy delivering high quality journalism across a variety of initiatives and content streams.”