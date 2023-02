Rejection of scheme in Poplar could be ‘difficult to defend’ if appealed, say planning officials

Plans for a major redevelopment of an east London neighbourhood have been unanimously rejected by Tower Hamlets councillors against the recommendation of planning officers.

The scheme, known as Aberfeldy New Village, would have seen the demolition of 330 existing homes on the 9.1ha site in Poplar and the construction of a mixed-use development in their place.