Council knocks back £150m Morris & Co office scheme in Shoreditch for the third time

Decision on revised plans by Morris & Co deferred due to outcry from locals over scheme’s massing

Islington council has deferred a decision on Morris & Co’s £150m redevelopment of two blocks in Shoreditch for a third time after an outcry from locals.

The scheme for developer Capreon proposes the demolition of the 1960s Fitzroy House and the neighbouring 1970s Castle House with a seven-storey mixed-use building.

…