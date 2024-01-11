Council knocks back £150m Morris & Co office scheme in Shoreditch for the third time

- Home
- Intelligence for Architects
- Subscribe
- Jobs
- Events
2024 events calendarExplore now
Keep up to dateFind out more
- Programmes
- CPD
- More from navigation items
Decision on revised plans by Morris & Co deferred due to outcry from locals over scheme’s massing
Islington council has deferred a decision on Morris & Co’s £150m redevelopment of two blocks in Shoreditch for a third time after an outcry from locals.
The scheme for developer Capreon proposes the demolition of the 1960s Fitzroy House and the neighbouring 1970s Castle House with a seven-storey mixed-use building.
…
Only logged in subscribers have access to it.
Existing subscriber? LOGIN
A subscription to Building Design will provide:
Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts