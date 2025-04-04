From a single workshop in 1969 to a network of 14 plants across Europe, Finstral’s story is one of integrated manufacturing. This South Tyrolean firm, now a major player in the window and door sector, controls almost every stage of its process, a strategy that underpins its reputation for modular, customisable products.

With a recent push into the UK market, spearheaded by the opening of their Borehamwood studio, the company aims to expand its reach beyond its established reseller base.

Building Design sat down with Andreas Simmer, head of Finstral UK, to discuss the implications of this expansion for specifiers and the company’s ambitions in a competitive market.

Why is the UK market a target for Finstral’s expansion, and what is your core value proposition here?

The UK has a strong premium segment for high-quality building goods, which makes it an attractive market. Plus, anyone familiar with continental window suppliers knows that Finstral undoubtedly offers one of Europe’s most sophisticated window systems. Since I started talking to UK dealers and architects about our products, the feedback I keep getting is that this wide range of possibilities in terms of functionality and aesthetics has not been seen before.

What are the key technical and design features that distinguish Finstral’s product range?

Windows are often still seen as a commodity. But in reality, they have been an investment for decades. It is, therefore, worth opting for a better and more beautiful product. Finstral really masters this offer, thanks to its consistently modular product range, uncompromising material, construction, installation quality and sense of aesthetics.

Explain the strategic rationale behind Finstral’s ‘Studio’ showroom concept in the UK.

If you want to sell good and beautiful windows and convince customers to opt for added value then you have to ensure they experience windows anew. The Studio concept is an essential pillar of the Finstral sales strategy. Let’s compare: no customer would buy a kitchen without visiting a kitchen studio first. The same applies to new bathrooms: no one would choose the elements without at least visiting one sanitary showroom. And that’s why it was clear to us that we would start our market entry in the UK by opening our own Finstral Studio.

What are the team’s objectives for market share and growth in the UK?

Our long-term goal is to establish ourselves here in the UK. That will take time, but we have it. After all, we are serious about building truly sustainable partnerships. We are already attracting a lot of interest in the window industry. Many dealers are looking for proven, high-margin products with a high potential for differentiation. And this is precisely where we can be an attractive option with our consistent premium range.